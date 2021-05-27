Saudi Football Team Announce Player List for WC Qualifiers

The head coach of the Saudi football team , Hervé Renard, has announced the list of players that will participate in training camp that will be held in Riyadh between May 31 and June 15 in preparation for the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar and AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

The qualifiers will kick off through the accumulation system and will be hosted in Riyadh due to restrictions that was imposed on travel under the COVID-19 pandemic spread in Asia.

Saudi football team coach Renard called 27 players to join the camp:

Mohammad Al-Owais, Zeid Al-Bawadri, Abdullah Al-Owaisher, Mohammad Al-Rabi, Hassan Tombikti, Abdullah Mado, Abdulilah Al-Omari, Ali Al-Bileihi, Saud Abdulhamid, Mohammad Al-Breik, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Muhannad Al-Shanqiti, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Abdullah Atif, Ali Al-Hassan, Abdulilah Al-Maliki, Ali Al-Asmari, Nasser Al-Dossari, Sami Al-Naji, Salman Al-Faraj, Mohammad Al-Kweikabi, Fahd Al-Muwalled, Abdulrahman Al-Gharib, Salem Al-Dossari, Firas Al-Briekan, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, and Saleh Al-Shahri.

The national team will resume the three remaining matches of the Asian qualifiers as follows: first match against Yemen on June 5, the second match against Singapore on June 11 and conclude the matches on June 15 against Uzbekistan.

Saudi team top its fourth group with 11 points.