Saudi Forum Discusses Athletes’ Needs

The Saudi Athletes Committee, which runs under the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC), held its Saudi International Athlete Forum under the patronage of Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the committee.

“A lot of athletes don’t have a voice or representation but they’re our heroes and champions, so how can we learn about their needs if they don’t have a voice?” he said in his welcome speech.

“That’s why we have to take their opinion and impressions, especially since all sports are different,” he added.

“The key purpose of the committee is to solve their problems and bridge the gap between athletes and sports officials.”

Princess Delayel Al-Saud, director of federations and sport at the SAOC, praised the greater empowerment and inclusion of women in Saudi sports.

Kirsty Coventry, Zimbabwean minister of youth, sport, arts and recreation, said sports organizations should understand what athletes go through to help make better decisions.

Sheikha Hayat bint Abdul Aziz Al-Khalifa, chairwoman of the women and sports committee of the Olympic Council of Asia, also participated in the event.

So did Ryu Seung Min, a table tennis Olympic medalist; Abdul Aziz Al-Nafisah, a nutrition specialist at the SAOC; and Qasim Almaidi, president of the Sports Medicine Federation.