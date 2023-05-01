Saudi investors interested in purchasing Roma

ALBAWABA - A Saudi Arabian group is reportedly interested in purchasing Italian giants AS Roma.

Corriere dello Sport says that Saudi investors are planning to meet the Giallorossi's current owners on Wednesday.

It is believed that Turki Al-Sheikh the Chairman of General Authority for Entertainment in Saudi Arabia is a big fan of Roma's legends Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi.

Al-Sheikh will be leading the Saudi group's efforts to purchase the club as per reports.

The Friedkins, however, will have to be persuaded with a lucrative offer as they continue to reshape the Rome-based club.