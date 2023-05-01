  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Saudi investors interested in purchasing Roma

Saudi investors interested in purchasing Roma

Published May 1st, 2023 - 08:58 GMT
Roma's players pose for a team photo prior to the Italian Serie A football match between Inter and AS Roma on October 1, 2022 at the Giuseppe-Meazza (San Siro) stadium in Milan. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)
Roma's players pose for a team photo prior to the Italian Serie A football match between Inter and AS Roma on October 1, 2022 at the Giuseppe-Meazza (San Siro) stadium in Milan. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)

ALBAWABA - A Saudi Arabian group is reportedly interested in purchasing Italian giants AS Roma.

Corriere dello Sport says that Saudi investors are planning to meet the Giallorossi's current owners on Wednesday.

It is believed that Turki Al-Sheikh the Chairman of General Authority for Entertainment in Saudi Arabia is a big fan of Roma's legends Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi.

Al-Sheikh will be leading the Saudi group's efforts to purchase the club as per reports.

The Friedkins, however, will have to be persuaded with a lucrative offer as they continue to reshape the Rome-based club.

Tags:AS RomaFrancesco TottiDaniele De RossiTurki Al SheikhGeneral Authority for Entertainment

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...