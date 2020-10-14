Saudi Pro Football Fans Enjoy Beautiful Game Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

Saudi football fans can continue to enjoy matches for the upcoming 2020-2021 Saudi Pro League season, despite not being able to attend games.

Supporters have only had to wait a month for the return of the region’s biggest and most popular league, which gets underway this weekend, and they can show support to their favorite teams with the return of SPL’s talked about #OurLeague online campaign.

Al-Hilal earlier were crowned SPL champions for a record 16th time after crushing Al-Hazem at the King Saud University Stadium. The latest SPL title was also the 60th diadem in the club’s storied history.

In a season which witnessed unlimited drama until the final whistle, fans witnessed 690 goals over the course of the season, whilst off the pitch social channels grew by an average of 34 percent, a league statement said.

“The #OurLeague campaigns included over 8 million impressions generated by club and media collaboration and over 185 published posts across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube,” it said.

“Last season the #OurLeague campaign was showcased throughout stadiums as fans shared their support online and took part in a number of polls and quizzes whilst being able to engage with more videos and digital downloads.”