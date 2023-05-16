Saudi Pro League: Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad probable lineups, prediction

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad are set to lock horns on Tuesday in a thrilling encounter at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.
Match date: Tuesday, May 16
Kick-off time: 18:30 (GMT)
Venue: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad probable lineups
- Al Hilal possible Xl (4-3-2-1)
Manager: Ramon Diaz
Abdullah Al-Mayouf; Mohammed Al-Burayk, Hyun-soo Jang, Ali Al-Boleahi, Yasser Al-Shahrani; Abdullah Otayf, Mohamed Kanno, Andre Carrillo; Moussa Marega, Michael; Odion Ighalo
- Al Ittihad possible Xl (
Manager: Nuno Espirito Santo
Marcelo Grohe; Madallah Al-Olayan, Omar Hawsawi, Ahmed Hegazy, Ahmed Sharahili, Hamdan Al-Shammrani; Helder Costa, Romarinho, Igor Coronado, Bruno Henrique; Abderrazak Hamdallah
Prediction
Al Hilal 1-2 Al Ittihad: The League leaders have a slight advantage over their hosts due to their fine form this season.
It will be close but Nuno Espirito's men will be more determined on grabbing a win that will bring them closer to the title.