Saudi Pro League: Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad probable lineups, prediction

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad are set to lock horns on Tuesday in a thrilling encounter at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

Match date: Tuesday, May 16

Kick-off time: 18:30 (GMT)

Venue: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad probable lineups

Al Hilal possible Xl (4-3-2-1)

Manager: Ramon Diaz

Abdullah Al-Mayouf; Mohammed Al-Burayk, Hyun-soo Jang, Ali Al-Boleahi, Yasser Al-Shahrani; Abdullah Otayf, Mohamed Kanno, Andre Carrillo; Moussa Marega, Michael; Odion Ighalo

Al Ittihad possible Xl (

Manager: Nuno Espirito Santo

Marcelo Grohe; Madallah Al-Olayan, Omar Hawsawi, Ahmed Hegazy, Ahmed Sharahili, Hamdan Al-Shammrani; Helder Costa, Romarinho, Igor Coronado, Bruno Henrique; Abderrazak Hamdallah

Prediction

Al Hilal 1-2 Al Ittihad: The League leaders have a slight advantage over their hosts due to their fine form this season.

It will be close but Nuno Espirito's men will be more determined on grabbing a win that will bring them closer to the title.