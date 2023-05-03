Saudi Pro League: Al-Ittihad possible lineup vs Al-Taawoun

ALBAWABA - Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad travel to meet Al-Taawoun at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Wednesday.
Match date: Wednesday, May 3
Kick-off time: 16:00 (GMT)
Venue: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium
Al-Ittihad predicted lineup vs Al-Taawoun
Manager: Nuno Espirito Santo
Marcelo Grohe; Madallah Al-Olayan, Ahmed Sharahili, Ahmed Hegazy, Ahmed Bamsaud; Bruno Henrique, Tarek Hamed; Abdulrahman Al-Oboud, Romarinho, Igor Coronado; Abderrazak Hamdallah
