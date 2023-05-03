Saudi Pro League: Al-Ittihad possible lineup vs Al-Taawoun

  1. Home
Published May 3rd, 2023 - 11:13 GMT
Ittihad supporters cheer during the Saudi Pro League football match between al-Ittihad and al-Hilal at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on May 23, 2022. (Photo by AFP)
ALBAWABA - Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad travel to meet Al-Taawoun at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Wednesday.

Match date: Wednesday, May 3
Kick-off time: 16:00 (GMT)
Venue: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium

Al-Ittihad predicted lineup vs Al-Taawoun

Manager: Nuno Espirito Santo

Marcelo Grohe; Madallah Al-Olayan, Ahmed Sharahili, Ahmed Hegazy, Ahmed Bamsaud; Bruno Henrique, Tarek Hamed; Abdulrahman Al-Oboud, Romarinho, Igor Coronado; Abderrazak Hamdallah

