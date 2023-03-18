Saudi Pro League: Al-Ittihad predicted lineup vs Al-Fateh

  1. Home
Published March 18th, 2023 - 10:02 GMT
Image credit: @ittihad_en

ALBAWABA - Al-Ittihad are set to face Al-Fateh at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium in the Saudi Pro League (Roshn Saudi League) on Saturday.

Match date: Saturday, March 18
Kick-off time: 13:00 (GMT)
Venue: Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium

Al-Ittihad probable lineup vs Al-Fateh

Head coach: Nuno Espirito Santo

Marcelo Grohe; Ahmed Bamsaud, Ahmed Sharahili, Ahmed Hegazy, Madallah Al-Olayan; Bruno Henrique, Awad Al-Nashri, Abdulaziz Al-Bishi, Igor Coronado, Helder Costa; Abderrazak Hamdallah.

