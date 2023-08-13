  1. Home
Saudi Pro League: Al-Ittihad predicted lineup vs Al-Raed

Published August 13th, 2023 - 09:25 GMT
Ittihad's French forward Karim Benzema (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup group A football match between Tunisia's Esperance de Tunis and Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad at the King Fahd Stadium in Taif on July 27, 2023. (Photo by AFP)
Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad begin their title defence when they travel to face Al-Raed at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Monday.

Match date: Monday, August 14
Kick-off time: 15:00 (GMT)
Venue: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium

Al-Ittihad predicted lineup vs Al-Raed

Manager: Nuno Espirito Santo

Marcelo Grohe; Muhannad Shanqeeti, Ahmed Sharahili, Ahmed Bamsaud, Zakaria Hawsawi; N'Golo Kante, Igor Coronado; Saleh Jamaan Al-Amri, Romarinho, Jota; Karim Benzema

Prediction

Al Raed 1-3 Al Ittihad: Benzema's side will most likely overcome their first challenge of the season in convincing fashion.

