Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr probable lineup vs Al-Fateh, prediction

Al-Nassr will end their disappointing Saudi Pro League (Roshn Saudi League) season on Wednesday when they host Al-Fateh at ALAWWAL Park.
Match date: Wednesday, May 31
Kick-off time: 18:00 (GMT)
Venue: ALAWWAL Park
Al-Nassr probable lineup vs Al-Fateh
Head coach: Dinko Jelicic
Agustin Rossi; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Al-Oujami, Alvaro Gonzalez, Ghislain Konan; Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Luiz Gustavo, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Sami Al-Najei, Ayman Yahya; Anderson Talisca
Prediction
Al Nassr 2-1 Al Fateh: Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's absence, the home side are favorites to get the three points in the end.