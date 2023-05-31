Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr probable lineup vs Al-Fateh, prediction

  1. Home
Published May 31st, 2023 - 11:57 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss the match (Image credit: @AlNassrFC)
Al-Nassr will end their disappointing Saudi Pro League (Roshn Saudi League) season on Wednesday when they host Al-Fateh at ALAWWAL Park.

Match date: Wednesday, May 31
Kick-off time: 18:00 (GMT)
Venue: ALAWWAL Park

Al-Nassr probable lineup vs Al-Fateh

Head coach: Dinko Jelicic

Agustin Rossi; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Al-Oujami, Alvaro Gonzalez, Ghislain Konan; Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Luiz Gustavo, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Sami Al-Najei, Ayman Yahya; Anderson Talisca

Prediction

Al Nassr 2-1 Al Fateh: Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's absence, the home side are favorites to get the three points in the end.

