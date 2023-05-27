Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr probable lineup vs Ettifaq, prediction

  1. Home
Published May 27th, 2023 - 01:23 GMT
Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr (Image credit: @AlNassrFC)
Al-Nassr will be determined to get a win when they travel to face Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League (Roshn Saudi League) on Saturday.

Match date: Saturday, May 27
Kick-off time: 18:00 (GMT)
Venue: Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium

Al-Nassr probable lineup vs Ettifaq

Manager: Dinko Jelicic

Agustin Rossi; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Al-Oujami, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ghislain Konan; Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, Luiz Gustavo, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Anderson Talisca; Cristiano Ronaldo

Prediction

Ettifaq 0-2 Al Nassr: The visitors are in need of a win that could be decisive in their quest to clinch the league title.

Al-Nassr, Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League, Roshn Saudi League

