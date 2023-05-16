Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr probable lineup vs Al-Tai, prediction

Second-placed Al-Nassr travel to meet Al-Tai at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium in the Saudi Pro League (Rohsn Saudi League) on Tuesday.
Match date: Tuesday, May 16
Kick-off time: 18:30 (GMT)
Venue: Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium
Al-Nassr probable lineup vs Al-Tai
Manager: Dinko Jelicic
Agustin Rossi; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Al-Oujami, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ghislain Konan; Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, Luiz Gustavo, Abdulrahman Ghareeb; Anderson Talisca, Cristiano Ronaldo
Prediction
Al Tai 1-2 Al Nassr: Al Nassr will be eyeing a victory that will keep them in the league title race.
The hosts will prove to be an obstacle, but the visitors have no option except for a win.
