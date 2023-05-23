Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab prediction, possible linueps

Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab clash on Tuesday in the Saudi Pro League (Roshn Saudi League) at ALAWWAL Park in a must win encounter for both sides.

Match date: Tuesday, May 23

Kick-off time: 18:30 (GMT)

Venue: ALAWWAL Park

Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab probable lineups

Al Nassr possible Xl

Manager: Dinko Jelicic

Agustin Rossi; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Al-Oujami, Alvaro Gonzalez, Ghislain Konan; Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Ali Al-Hassan, Luiz Gustavo, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Anderson Talisca; Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Shabab possible Xl

Manager: Vicente Moreno

Seung-gyu Kim; Fawaz Al-Sagour, Hassan Tambakti, Iago Santos, Moteb Al-Harbi; Grzegorz Krychowiak, Ever Banega, Hussain Al-Qahtani, Cristian Guanca; Carlos Junior, Santi Mina

Prediction

