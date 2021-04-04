Saudi Sports for All Federation Launches Fitness Challenges at Start of Ramadan

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has launched the first of eight Step Together events to be held this year, in its continuing campaign to encourage people across the Kingdom to work towards a healthier and happier Saudi Arabia.

The popular Step Together program has already been held four times since it was introduced last year and will help to improve the fitness of the nation with this eight-part series.

Each Step Together event between now and the end of the year will run for between five and 20 days and will be based around a particular occasion. Each event will set a running or walking challenge that can be undertaken at home or in public, provided participants follow health and safety guidelines.

As an incentive, participants who complete each challenge will receive a medal for that event, along with a certificate of completion. When combined, the design of the medals forms a circle with the outline of Saudi Arabia at the center, a representation of the hard work the participant has done to help boost the health of the nation.

Trophies will also be on offer, as well as raffle prizes including cash and electronic equipment. Prizes will be awarded to the events’ top performers, with rankings available to view on the event platform and on social media.

The first event will take place on either April 12 or April 13 — the start of Ramadan. It will last for 20 days, and the challenge is simply to get moving. There is no limit in this first challenge; however, participants are encouraged to walk more than the recommended 20km to build a healthy habit.

Ramadan is largely about discipline, specifically when it comes to fasting. The first challenge asks participants to use the Holy Month to be disciplined with sport and to start a routine that will last well beyond the boundaries of Step Together.

The series will be held under the banner of Start Now, the SFA’s national health awareness campaign that encourages people of all ages, genders, backgrounds and abilities to be more active and to help Saudi Arabia to shine around the world as a beacon of health, fitness and wellbeing.

Start Now campaign is designed to support people of every demographic in taking the next step in their fitness journeys, using the SFA app to create and join challenges and events, form Community Sports Groups, set goals, and track their progress.

Whether you’re a new mother, grandparent, serious athlete or absolute beginner, the campaign highlights how the app and SFA initiatives can make a difference, with a series of videos presenting every-day people as they strive for more active lifestyles.

Both Step Together and Start Now are part of the wider SFA mission to boost sporting participation across the country. Supported by the Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, the Federation is mandated by Vision 2030’s Quality of Life program to increase physical activity.

In 2020 more than 220,000 people took part in SFA initiatives such as Step Together, Move to Game, the National Cricket League, the Women’s Football League on the community level, Baytak Nadeek campaign and more.

Those wishing to join the Step Together challenge can register at the SFA’s official website.