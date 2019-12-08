Saudi Sports for All Federation Stages Lifestyle Enhancement Conference

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and in association with the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Weqaya), held the first-ever Lifestyle Enhancement Conference (LEC) here.

The LEC, focusing on the emerging science of lifestyle medicine and preventative nutrition, took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh.

The LEC brought together globally renowned experts on healthcare, wellness, medicine, and alternative therapies under one roof to discuss some of the most pressing issues of today. The conference highlighted the importance of healthy choices, nutrition, and physical activity to help prevent diseases like diabetes and obesity.

“The Saudi Sports for All Federation champions physical activity and fitness as a major tenet of increasing health and welfare. As part of our mission to enhance the quality of life in the Kingdom, we are also advocating for conscientious nutrition,” said Ms. Shaima Saleh Alhusseini, managing director, SFA.

“The Lifestyle Enhancement Conference, staged in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Weqaya, is the first event to bring together top caliber medical professionals to facilitate the increase of health education levels in Saudi Arabia,” continued Alhusseini.

Speaking at the conference, Prince Khaled Bin Alwaleed, president Saudi Sports for All Federation, said: “Diseases such as diabetes and obesity are increasing at an alarming rate in the region and becoming a major cause of worry. We are seeing that the lack of sports participation and physical activity, combined with substandard health education, are all contributing factors to poor health.

“Adopting a healthy and balanced lifestyle are among the top factors needed to prevent these diseases. As an organization focused on a healthy public, we seek to engage and communicate on measures that contribute to prevention.”

“The SFA endeavors to counter the health threats that our society faces. We aim to contribute to proactive, healthy behaviors by hosting experts from various branches of health, fitness, wellness, and medicine together to discuss and share insights on prevention and alternative remedies to these diseases,” said Prince Khaled.

Saudi Vision 2030 has outlined its goals for a more physically fit population by increasing student participation in sport by 25% and increase the number of fitness coaches in the country. The LEC aims to proactively address this target by also adding health education metrics to its national campaigns.

With the event’s insightful presentations and panel discussions showcasing the importance of exercise and nutrition for mental and physical wellbeing, in addition to highlighting prevention and treatment measures for different types of diseases.

Attended by medical and healthcare professionals, nutritionists, wellness experts, sports and fitness coaches, physical therapists, and students of the related fields, the LEC’s inaugural edition was a resounding success.

Going forward, the SFA intends to build on the LEC’s extremely positive reception in Saudi Arabia by continuing its close cooperation with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health and Weqaya to establish an annual event open to the public.