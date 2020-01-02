Saudi Sports Authority Chairman Receives Arab Achievement Award for Sports Culture 2019

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the board of directors of the General Sports Authority (GSA), received the Arab Achievement Award for Sports Culture 2019 on Wednesday.

President of the Arab Federation for Sports Culture Ashraf Mahmoud announced the award after the conclusion of the seventh meeting of the executive committee of the Arab Federation for Sports Culture, a member of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees.

The meeting was in the Intercontinental Hotel in Jeddah, where the winners of the Sports Achievement Award were also announced. They included President of the Saudi Friends of Players Association Majid Ahmed Abdullah and the Rahal football club from Morocco, while Al-Hilal Saudi Club and Al-Ahly Club were awarded the Social Responsibility Award for Sports Culture.

Alluqluq Association from Jerusalem, Palestine, won the Youth Initiative Award for Sports Culture, while the Egyptian national team and Liverpool FC player Mohamed Salah won the Ideal Athlete Award for Sports Culture.

The Loyalty for Sports Culture award was won by Ahmed Al-Fardan (UAE), Muhammad Khair Mamser (Jordan) and Muhammad Al-Qamudi (Tunisia). Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi won Personality of the Year for Sports Culture.

Fawaz Al-Sharif, vice president of the federation, congratulated Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal on his award, the culmination of his support for the federation’s activities, which provide a variety of programs that aim to promote a better quality of life and the spread of sports culture.

Al-Sharif congratulated the winners of the awards in other branches, indicating that a ceremony will be held in honor of the winners in March 2020 in Egypt, on the sidelines of the general assembly of the federation.