Saudi Takeover of Newcastle Receives Boost

The Saudi-led takeover of Premier League club Newcastle United is set to go through in the coming days, according to Sky Sports.

This comes following reports suggesting that the Saudi state and beIN Sports relations are on good terms at last.

Mike Ahley is the current owner of the club that sits in the 19th position in the league this season so far.

He has been the man in charge for the past 14 years.

The deal is reportedly in an advanced stage between an investment group fronted by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and billionaire brothers David and Simon Reuben, and the Premier League and should go through very soon.

It is said to be worth £300 million ($391 million).