Saudi Weightlifter Al-Ahmeed Qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Saudi weightlifter Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed has qualified to participate in Tokyo Olympics to be held next month in the Japanese capital.

Al Ahmed’s qualification for the Olympics came after he emerged as the topper among the Asian participants in the classification approved by the International Weightlifting Federation for the group of weightlifters competing in the category of 73 kg, marking a new achievement for Saudi weightlifters and a continuation of the Kingdom’s presence in this great global sports forum.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Weightlifting Federation Muhammad Alharbi congratulated the wise Saudi leadership on the occasion of Al-Ahmeed’s qualification to participate in Tokyo Olympics.

He said that the federation is doing everything possible to prepare the weightlifters and enable them to participate in tournaments and has set up several camps in order to continue the Kingdom’s presence in the Olympic tournaments on a permanent basis.