Saudi Women Complete Doping Control Training Course

A group of Saudi women received their doping control officer certificates on Monday from the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee vice president, Prince Fahad bin Jalawi, and the director of sports and federations relations, Princess Dilayel bint Nahar.

The ceremony was held after the 30 trainees successfully completed the first womens’ doping control officer training course. It was organized by the Saudi Arabian Anti-Doping Committee (SAADC) under the supervision of its president, Dr. Mohammed Salih Alqunbaz, and its secretary-general, Abdulaziz Almsaad, at Riyadh’s Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex.

The three-day workshop covered the main areas of detection, awareness, and training. It also included written and practical exams to obtain the certificate.

According to SAADC officials, doping control officers play a crucial role and have a great responsibility in ensuring the success of sporting events at all levels.

Prince Fahad thanked the trainees for their commitment and progress in obtaining their certificates and wished them every success in their mission. “We are proud of our Saudi women and what they are achieving in this field of sports, including at SAADC,” he said.

He thanked the SAADC for its contribution to improving the Kingdom’s capacity to carry out doping control tasks and maintaining a clean and safe sports environment.