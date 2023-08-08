Saudis to assist Barcelona in Neymar deal

  1. Home
Published August 8th, 2023 - 07:13 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors during their friendly football match at the Asiad Main Stadium in Busan on August 3, 2023. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors during their friendly football match at the Asiad Main Stadium in Busan on August 3, 2023. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)

A Saudi Arabian club is willing to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar and loan him out to Barcelona for the upcoming season.

The Brazil international has reportedly told PSG officials that he plans on leaving this summer.

The 31-year-old is keen on returning to Barca. But the Spanish club's financial struggles will complicate any possible deal.

However, Sport says that a Saudi club could help send the striker back to Barcelona.

The unnamed side is eyeing a move for Neymar this summer and is ready to loan him immediately to the Catalan giants afterwards.

Barcelona could pay a certain percentage of the player's wages while the rest will come from the French club and some sort of an agreement that includes a friendly that Barca could play in the Middle Eastern country.

Neymar has been linked with Chelsea as well, however, the Blues' boss Mauricio Pochettino is against this proposed transfer.

