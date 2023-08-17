  1. Home
  Saudis determined to land Joao Cancelo

Published August 17th, 2023 - 12:18 GMT
Portugal’s defender Joao Cancelo attends a training session at Cidade do Futebol in Oeiras, outskirts of Lisbon on June 13, 2023 ahead of their UEFA Euro 2024 Group J qualifiers match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Portugal will play against Bosnia-Herzegovina on June 17, 2023 and against Iceland on June 20, 2023 in their UEFA Euro 2024 group J qualification matches. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)
Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in Manchester City's right-back Joao Cancelo, according to The Athletic.

The Portuguese star has been linked with Barcelona since the start of the summer, but the Catalan giants are yet to submit an official offer due to their financial issues.

The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich after the deterioration of his relationship with City boss Pep Guardiola.

However, Saudi Arabian clubs are determined to land the player who is keen on reviving his career.

Cancelo moved to Manchester City from Juventus in 2019 in a deal worth €65 million.

He has featured in 154 games for the Sky Blues since his arrival.

