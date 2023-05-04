Saudis prepare £320M-a-year offer for Lionel Messi

ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabian officials are preparing a lucrative offer that would ensure the arrrival of Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already moved to the Saudi Pro League (Roshn Saudi League) at the start of 2023.

The Mail says that the Saudis are now trying to persuade "Leo" with a gigantic deal.

The 35-year-old has been reportedly offered a whopping £320 million a year.

Former Manchester City chief executive Garry Cook may have some involvement in any possible deal.

Messi's contract at PSG will reach its end in the summer.

A potential return to Barcelona is also an option for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.