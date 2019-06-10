Sayyid Khalid Announces Bid for OOC Chief Post

The clouds of uncertainty whether Sayyid Khalid al Busaidi, one of the popular sports administrators in the sultanate, will announce his candidacy for the post of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) chairman, were finally cleared on Sunday, when the former Oman Football Association (OFA) chief confirmed his bid.

Sayyid Khalid will be up against another long-serving sports administrator and acting OOC chairman, Sheikh Saif al Hosni, for the post for the remaining term of the office of the OOC board of directors. The election for the post will be held during the OOC general assembly on July 25.

Hosni is the incumbent OOC vice-chairman and has been the acting chief since last September when Khalid al Zubair tendered his resignation as OOC chairman. The current board has its term till 2021.

The OOC elections for a new four-year term will be held in the first quarter of 2021.

Sayyid Khalid confirmed his decision on his Twitter account on Sunday with a statement that said 'the decision was taken after consulting with his close friends in the sports fraternity'.

“After consulting with my brothers from the sports community, I have decided to run for the presidency of the Oman Olympic Committee for the remaining term. I am looking forward to the trust of the general assembly and working with its members for the interest of Oman sports,” he said.

Sayyid Khalid had made an unsuccessful bid for the same post in 2013 when the first-ever OOC elections were held. Zubair had then defeated Sayyid Khalid in a narrow contest. Zubair was re-elected after completing the first term but after six years at office resigned late last year.

Sayyid Khalid has been associated with sports since 1986 and took over as Fanja Club chief in 1988. A year later, Fanja won the Gulf Clubs Championship, the only Omani club to still have the honour. He was at the helm of the club till 1991. He became the first-ever elected OFA chairman in 2007 and during his tenure, Oman won its maiden Gulf Cup title in Muscat in 2009. He was the OFA chief for two terms and opted out of the race for the third term in 2016.

