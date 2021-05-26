SC and QM Sign MoU to Support Delivery of FIFA World Cup 2022

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) and Qatar Museums (QM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in an effort to enhance the FIFA World Cup 2022 experience.

The MoU will see the SC and QM forming a joint working group to support the delivery of various programs, including exhibitions, digital collaborations, conferences and workshops. The group’s mandate will be to help shape the overall tournament experience in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and during the event.

Nasser Al Khater, CEO of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LLC, said: “We are very pleased to formalize our strong working relationship with Qatar Museums. As we build towards Qatar 2022, it is imperative that we continue to work closely with all our key host country stakeholders in order to deliver an outstanding fan experience. Qatar Museums will contribute significantly in this area by providing fan attractions and supporting the development of a uniquely Arab cultural experience, unmatched in FIFA World Cup history. We look forward to working with Qatar Museums on a host of important milestones over the next 18 months.”

Ahmad Musa Al-Namla, CEO of QM, said: “Our partnership with the SC reiterates our commitment to ensuring our exhibitions and cultural treasures reach as wide an audience as possible. We are delighted to partner with the SC and look forward to welcoming international fans and extending an enriching and memorable cultural experience for Qatar 2022.”

Areas of mutual collaboration between the SC and QM will include communications support, sharing knowledge and expertise, research and capacity building. The parties will also collaborate on content development and curation, as well as programs related to education, community outreach, sport and health-related events.

The partnership will also see the two organizations working closely on a range of FIFA World Cup 2022 initiatives, including those related to culture and entertainment. It will also include collaboration on exhibits at the 321 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, which is located at Khalifa International Stadium, one of eight FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament venues.