Secure your Front Row Seat to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with beIN’s Summer Offer Starting at 50% Off

beIN has launched an exciting new Summer Offer starting at 50% off that grants all beIN’s current and new subscribers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), access to every single FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM match, behind-the-scenes action, and exclusive content.

Available from Sunday 12 June to Sunday 31 July 2022, the offer kicks off with a mammoth 50% discount on the initial annual price of beIN’s ULTIMATE Package, dropping by 1% daily at 00:00 MECCA until the end of July, and with that early subscribers enjoying the biggest discount.

In addition to exclusive tournament content, the offer grants all subscribers full benefits of beIN’s ULTIMATE Package for one year, including beIN’s 4K channel for the ultimate HD experience, $20 monthly credit to watch the latest Hollywood blockbusters on beIN ON DEMAND and beIN BOX OFFICE, and access to beIN CONNECT to watch content on the go, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM.

What’s more, the Summer Offer includes a complimentary brand-new PVR Plus receiver with free delivery, in countries where this service is available, for newly joining subscribers.

Kicking off in Qatar on Monday 21 November 2022, beIN is the official broadcaster of this year’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM across all 24 countries in MENA and in France. To subscribe to beIN’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM Summer Offer, simply visit https://www.bein.com/qatar2022 and use the promo code “QATAR2022”.