Security Preparations Complete for 24th Gulf Cup

The Qualifying and Training Unit at the Security Committee of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy has concluded extensive training programs to facilitate the hosting of the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup and 2019 FIFA Club World Cup, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has said.

Some 1,333 police and security personnel, who will be responsible for securing stadiums and fans during the two championships, have been trained.

In a related tweet, the MoI yesterday tweeted that the Security Committee has completed its preparations to secure the Gulf Cup that starts tomorrow in Doha, by providing all means of security and ensuring the safety and comfort of football fans and players.

In a press statement, Major Fahd al-Subaie, head of the Security Committee’s Training Unit, said security personnel have been trained in accordance with the latest international standards of security and safety to ensure that the two championships are “controlled in a highly organized sporting environment”.

“The highest standards of security and safety in sports events will be applied in line with Qatar’s vision of organizing sports events,” he noted.

With regard to the process of preparing security personnel, Major al-Subaie said an intensive international program with international accreditation from the British Highfield International was held. The trainees attended a course that ran for three weeks. The first week covered theoretical applications within the international curriculum in the safety and security of sports spectators. This included important decisions whose application is a key ingredient in the success of any major public or sporting event, the MoI said in the statement.

Training was given in crowd management, conflict management, non-discrimination, human rights, thorough inspection, security sense, crisis and emergency management and first aid. The second week involved practical applications at sports stadiums and facilities.

In the third and final week of the program, training was conducted on laws and regulations, the statement added.

The head of the Training Unit at the Security Committee said this is the first time in Qatar that an international programme in security and safety in sports events has got recognition from British Highfield International, which is responsible for granting recognition to European sports arenas.

This, in turn, has enhanced the performance of officers who have spared no effort in delivering the program to the trainees and stadium staff – an initiative that has been praised by international experts and trainers specializing in European stadiums.

Major al-Subaie noted that 79 personnel, including both male and female units, have been prepared through courses held over some 13 weeks in 2019. They, according to the official, achieved certification for ‘international trainer on security and safety’ and started training the groups involved in securing the championships.