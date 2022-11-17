Senegal confirm Sadio Mane is out of 2022 World Cup

Senegal have confirmed that Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar following an injury suffered before the tournament.

WHAT HAPPENED? In a press conference on November 17, Senegal confirmed that Mane has not recovered from an injury in time to feature at the World Cup and will miss their tournament in Qatar as a result.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane suffered a leg injury in Bayern's final game before the World Cup and was a major doubt for the tournament as a result, but was called up regardless as the team's talisman.

By Mitchell Wilks