Senegal confirm Sadio Mane is out of 2022 World Cup

Published November 17th, 2022 - 07:29 GMT
Bayern Munich's Senegalese forward Sadio Mane reacts during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) second round football match between the German first division Bundesliga teams FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, southern Germany, on October 19, 2022. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP)
Highlights
Mane out of World Cup
Senegal confirm his absence
Injured in final Bayern Munich game before break

Senegal have confirmed that Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar following an injury suffered before the tournament.

WHAT HAPPENED? In a press conference on November 17, Senegal confirmed that Mane has not recovered from an injury in time to feature at the World Cup and will miss their tournament in Qatar as a result.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane suffered a leg injury in Bayern's final game before the World Cup and was a major doubt for the tournament as a result, but was called up regardless as the team's talisman.

By Mitchell Wilks

Tags:Sadio ManeBayern MunichSenegal football team2022 FIFA World Cup

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2022 Goal.com All rights reserved.

