Senegal Defeats Egypt to Clinch AFCON 2021 Title

Senegal have clinched the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title for the first time in their history after beating Egypt via penalty shootout in the final played on Sunday.

Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty giving his country a much deserved 4-2 win at the Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde.

The Liverpool star failed to score a penalty in the 7th minute but redeemed himself in the shootouts.

The score remained goalless for 120 minutes of play.

The Teranga Lions overcame the 2019 disappointment to claim their first AFCON title in their third final appearance.

Mohamed Salah's Egypt the most successful team in the tournament had to settle for second spot.