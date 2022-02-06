  1. Home
Senegal Defeats Egypt to Clinch AFCON 2021 Title

Published February 6th, 2022 - 10:03 GMT
Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (C) celebrates with teammates after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 final football match between Senegal and Egypt at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on February 6, 2022. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (C) celebrates with teammates after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 final football match between Senegal and Egypt at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on February 6, 2022. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Senegal have clinched the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title for the first time in their history after beating Egypt via penalty shootout in the final played on Sunday.

Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty giving his country a much deserved 4-2 win at the Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde.

The Liverpool star failed to score a penalty in the 7th minute but redeemed himself in the shootouts.

The score remained goalless for 120 minutes of play.

The Teranga Lions overcame the 2019 disappointment to claim their first AFCON title in their third final appearance.

Mohamed Salah's Egypt the most successful team in the tournament had to settle for second spot.

Senegal (Photo: AFP)
Senegal's players celebrate on the podium after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 final football match between Senegal and Egypt at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on February 6, 2022. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
