  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Serena Williams' Comeback Cut Short by Jabeur Injury

Serena Williams' Comeback Cut Short by Jabeur Injury

Published June 23rd, 2022 - 10:45 GMT
Serena Williams of the US (L) and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur react as they play against Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Taiwan's Chan Hao-ching during their women's doubles quarter final tennis match on day four of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England on June 22, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Serena Williams of the US (L) and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur react as they play against Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Taiwan's Chan Hao-ching during their women's doubles quarter final tennis match on day four of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England on June 22, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Serena Williams' return to tennis action has been cut short after doubles partner Ons Jabeur withdrew from the Eastbourne tournament because of a knee injury.

The WTA event had seen tennis great Williams, 40, play her first two competitive matches since she limped out of last year's Wimbledon in tears with a hamstring problem.

The American and Tunisian partner Jabeur made it through to the semi-finals with a narrow last 16 win over Maria Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo, before a more convincing quarter-final victory in straight sets against Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching.

Williams will now focus on Wimbledon where she has accepted a wild card into the women's singles in a bid to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

She will find out who she faces in the first round when the draw is made on Friday.

AFP

Serena Williams of the US (L) and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur react as they play against Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Taiwan's Chan Hao-ching during their women's doubles quarter final tennis match on day four of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England on June 22, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Serena Williams of the US (L) and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur react as they play against Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Taiwan's Chan Hao-ching during their women's doubles quarter final tennis match on day four of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England on June 22, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Tags:Serena WilliamsOns Jabeur

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...