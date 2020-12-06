Sergio Perez Wins F1 Rolex Sakhir Grand Prix

Racing Point made a much-needed comeback in tonight's F1 Rolex Sakhir Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), with Sergio Perez winning his first-ever F1 GP and Lance Stroll finishing third.

Renault's Esteban Ocon took second, while McLaren's Carlos Sainz took fourth and Ocon's team mate Daniel Ricciardo took fifth.

The Silver Arrows struggled with pit stops at the end of the race, despite leading most of it. Mercedes' Valterri Bottas and George Russell finished at a disappointing eighth and ninth.