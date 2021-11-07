Sergio Ramos Committed to Staying at PSG

Sergio Ramos is committed to staying at Paris Saint-Germain despite his injury-plagued start with the club, according to his brother and agent Rene.

The Spanish star failed to feature so far with his new team since signing a two-year-deal with the Ligue 1 giants last summer.

Rumors suggested that the former Real Madrid captain could agree to terminate his current contract, but that was quickly dismissed.

Rene told El Mundo as quoted by Goal: "Sergio Ramos is not planning to retire or break his contract.

“There is no doubt about Sergio. It's a physical problem, he will play when he can.”