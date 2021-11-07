  1. Home
Sergio Ramos Committed to Staying at PSG

Published November 7th, 2021 - 11:55 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos enters the pitch during a presentation ceremony prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Racing Club Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on August 14, 2021. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos enters the pitch during a presentation ceremony prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Racing Club Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on August 14, 2021. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

Sergio Ramos is committed to staying at Paris Saint-Germain despite his injury-plagued start with the club, according to his brother and agent Rene.

The Spanish star failed to feature so far with his new team since signing a two-year-deal with the Ligue 1 giants last summer.

Rumors suggested that the former Real Madrid captain could agree to terminate his current contract, but that was quickly dismissed.

Rene told El Mundo as quoted by Goal: "Sergio Ramos is not planning to retire or break his contract.

“There is no doubt about Sergio. It's a physical problem, he will play when he can.”

Ramos and Messi (Photo: AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos (L) and Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi pose during a presentation ceremony prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Racing Club Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on August 14, 2021. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)
Tags:Sergio RamosParis Saint-GermainPSGReal Madrid

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

