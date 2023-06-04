Serie A: AC Milan vs Hellas Verona prediction, probable lineups

AC Milan are set to host Hellas Verona at the San Siro Stadium on Sunday evening in the final day of Italy's Serie A.

Match date: Sunday, June 4

Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)

Venue: San Siro Stadium

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona probable lineups

Milan possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Stefano Piolo

Mike Maignan; Davide Calabria, Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Rade Krunic, Sandro Tonali; Junior Messias, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud

Hellas Verona possible Xl (3-5-1-1)

Manager: Marco Zaffaroni

Lorenzo Montipo; Giangiacomo Magnani, Isak Hien, Juan Cabal; Davide Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Miguel Veloso, Ibrahima Sulemana, Fabio Depaoli; Cyril Ngonge; Milan Djuric

Prediction

Milan 1-0 Verona: The Rossoneri will be hoping to end the Serie A season with a positive result against a struggling side that will be in need of points to ensure survival.