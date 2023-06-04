  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Serie A: AC Milan vs Hellas Verona prediction, probable lineups

Serie A: AC Milan vs Hellas Verona prediction, probable lineups

Published June 4th, 2023 - 11:22 GMT
(From L) AC Milan's French defender Theo Hernandez, AC Milan's French forward Olivier Giroud and AC Milan's Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali react during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg football match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, on May 10, 2023 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)
(From L) AC Milan's French defender Theo Hernandez, AC Milan's French forward Olivier Giroud and AC Milan's Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali react during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg football match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, on May 10, 2023 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

AC Milan are set to host Hellas Verona at the San Siro Stadium on Sunday evening in the final day of Italy's Serie A.

Match date: Sunday, June 4
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: San Siro Stadium

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona probable lineups

  • Milan possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Stefano Piolo

Mike Maignan; Davide Calabria, Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Rade Krunic, Sandro Tonali; Junior Messias, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud

  • Hellas Verona possible Xl (3-5-1-1)

Manager: Marco Zaffaroni

Lorenzo Montipo; Giangiacomo Magnani, Isak Hien, Juan Cabal; Davide Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Miguel Veloso, Ibrahima Sulemana, Fabio Depaoli; Cyril Ngonge; Milan Djuric

Prediction

Milan 1-0 Verona: The Rossoneri will be hoping to end the Serie A season with a positive result against a struggling side that will be in need of points to ensure survival.

Tags:AC MilanHellas VeronaSerie A

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...