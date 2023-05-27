Serie A: Inter Milan vs Atalanta prediction, possible lineups

  1. Home
Published May 27th, 2023 - 12:16 GMT
Inter Milan's Argentinian forward Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Italian Cup (Coppa Italia) final football match between Fiorentina and Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, on May 24, 2023. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)
Inter Milan are set to host Atalanta in an important Serie A encounter that will take place at the San Siro Stadium on Saturday evening.

Match date: Saturday, May  27
Kick-off time: 18:45 (GMT)
Venue: San Siro Stadium

Inter Milan vs Atalanta probable lineups

  • Inter possible Xl (3-5-2)

Manager: Simone Inzaghi

Andre Onana; Danilo D'Ambrosio, Stefan De Vrij, Francesco Acerbi; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Robin Gosens; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Atalanta BC possible Xl (3-4-1-2)

Manager: Gian Piero Gasperini

Marco Sportiello; Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti, Giorgio Scalvini; Davide Zappacosta, Marten de Roon, Teun Koopmeiners, Joakim Maehle; Mario Pasalic; Ademola Lookman, Rasmus Hojlund

Prediction

Inter 1-1 Atalanta: The hosts have their eyes set on the Champions League final and some of their stars will be hoping to avoid injuries. A draw could be the most likely result.

Tags:Inter MilanAtalantaSerie A

