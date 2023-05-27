Serie A: Inter Milan vs Atalanta prediction, possible lineups

Inter Milan are set to host Atalanta in an important Serie A encounter that will take place at the San Siro Stadium on Saturday evening.

Match date: Saturday, May 27

Kick-off time: 18:45 (GMT)

Venue: San Siro Stadium

Inter Milan vs Atalanta probable lineups

Inter possible Xl (3-5-2)

Manager: Simone Inzaghi

Andre Onana; Danilo D'Ambrosio, Stefan De Vrij, Francesco Acerbi; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Robin Gosens; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Atalanta BC possible Xl (3-4-1-2)

Manager: Gian Piero Gasperini

Marco Sportiello; Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti, Giorgio Scalvini; Davide Zappacosta, Marten de Roon, Teun Koopmeiners, Joakim Maehle; Mario Pasalic; Ademola Lookman, Rasmus Hojlund

Prediction

Inter 1-1 Atalanta: The hosts have their eyes set on the Champions League final and some of their stars will be hoping to avoid injuries. A draw could be the most likely result.