Serie A: Juventus vs Empoli prediction, possible lineups

Published May 22nd, 2023 - 12:03 GMT
Juventus' Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic (2R) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg football match between Sevilla FC and Juventus at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on May 18, 2023. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)
Juventus' Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic (2R) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg football match between Sevilla FC and Juventus at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on May 18, 2023. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

Juventus will be hoping to put their Europa League elimination behind them when they travel to meet Empoli on Monday in Serie A.

Match date: Monday, May 22
Kick-off time: 18:45 (GMT)
Venue: Carlo Castellani Stadium

Empoli vs Juventus probable lineups

  • Empoli possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Paolo Zanetti

Guglielmo Vicario; Tyronne Ebuehi, Ardian Ismajli, Sebastiano Luperto, Fabiano Parisi; Nicolas Haas, Alberto Grassi; Marko Pjaca, Liam Henderson, Nicolo Cambiaghi; Francesco Caputo

  • Juve possible Xl (3-5-2)

Manager: Massimiliano Allegri

Wojciech Szczesny; Federico Gatti, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Tommaso Barbieri, Fabio Miretti, Leandro Paredes, Adrien Rabiot, Filip Kostic; Arkadiusz Milik, Dusan Vlahovic

Prediction

Empoli 1-2 Juventus: The Turin giants are determined to finish the season in second spot and will do their best to achieve that by winning tonight. 

Tags:JuventusEmpoliSerie A

