Serie A: Juventus vs Empoli prediction, possible lineups

Juventus will be hoping to put their Europa League elimination behind them when they travel to meet Empoli on Monday in Serie A.

Match date: Monday, May 22

Kick-off time: 18:45 (GMT)

Venue: Carlo Castellani Stadium

Empoli vs Juventus probable lineups

Empoli possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Paolo Zanetti

Guglielmo Vicario; Tyronne Ebuehi, Ardian Ismajli, Sebastiano Luperto, Fabiano Parisi; Nicolas Haas, Alberto Grassi; Marko Pjaca, Liam Henderson, Nicolo Cambiaghi; Francesco Caputo

Juve possible Xl (3-5-2)

Manager: Massimiliano Allegri

Wojciech Szczesny; Federico Gatti, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Tommaso Barbieri, Fabio Miretti, Leandro Paredes, Adrien Rabiot, Filip Kostic; Arkadiusz Milik, Dusan Vlahovic

Prediction

Empoli 1-2 Juventus: The Turin giants are determined to finish the season in second spot and will do their best to achieve that by winning tonight.