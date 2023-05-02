  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Serie A: Juventus vs Lecce predicted lineups

Serie A: Juventus vs Lecce predicted lineups

Published May 2nd, 2023 - 09:04 GMT
Juventus' players react at the end the Italian Cup semi-final second leg football match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the Giuseppe-Meazza (San Siro) stadium in Milan, on April 26, 2023. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)
Juventus' players react at the end the Italian Cup semi-final second leg football match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the Giuseppe-Meazza (San Siro) stadium in Milan, on April 26, 2023. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Juventus will be aiming to overcome Lecce when the two sides meet at the Allianz Stadium in Italy's Serie A on Wednesday.

Match date: Wednesday, May 3
Kick-off time: 16:00 (GMT)
Venue: Allianz Stadium

Juventus vs Lecce probable lineups

  • Juve possible Xl (3-5-2)

Manager: Massimiliano Allegri

Wojciech Szczesny; Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer, Danilo; Juan Cuadrado, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Fabio Miretti, Filip Kostic; Angel Di Maria; Arkadiusz Milik

  • Lecce possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Marco Baroni

Wladimiro Falcone; Valentin Gendrey, Federico Baschirotto, Samuel Umtiti, Antonino Gallo; Alexis Blin, Morten Hjulmand, Remi Oudin; Lameck Banda, Assan Ceesay, Federico Di Francesco

Tags:Juventus FCLecceSerie A

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...