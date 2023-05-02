Serie A: Juventus vs Lecce predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Juventus will be aiming to overcome Lecce when the two sides meet at the Allianz Stadium in Italy's Serie A on Wednesday.
Match date: Wednesday, May 3
Kick-off time: 16:00 (GMT)
Venue: Allianz Stadium
Juventus vs Lecce probable lineups
- Juve possible Xl (3-5-2)
Manager: Massimiliano Allegri
Wojciech Szczesny; Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer, Danilo; Juan Cuadrado, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Fabio Miretti, Filip Kostic; Angel Di Maria; Arkadiusz Milik
- Lecce possible Xl (4-3-3)
Manager: Marco Baroni
Wladimiro Falcone; Valentin Gendrey, Federico Baschirotto, Samuel Umtiti, Antonino Gallo; Alexis Blin, Morten Hjulmand, Remi Oudin; Lameck Banda, Assan Ceesay, Federico Di Francesco
