Serie A: Lazio vs Sassuolo - possible lineups, prediction

ALBAWABA - Lazio will be hoping to bounce back from their recent loss to Inter Milan when they host Sassuolo on Wednesday.
Match date: Wednesday, May 3
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Stadio Olimpico
Lazio vs Sassuolo probable lineups
- Lazio possible Xl (4-3-3)
Manager: Maurizio Sarri
Ivan Provedel; Manuel Lazzari, Nicolo Casale, Patric, Adam Marusic; Matias Vecino, Marcos Antonio, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile, Mattia Zaccagni.
- Sassuolo possible Xl (4-3-3)
Manager: Alessio Dionisi
Andrea Consigli; Jeremy Toljan, Ruan, Erlic, Rogerio; Frattesi, Obiang, Matheus Henrique; Berardi, Defrel, Lauriente.
Prediction
Lazio 3-1 Sassuolo: The Rome-based club will be too much to handle in the end for Dionisi's men as Le Aquile maintin their push to clinch second spot.
