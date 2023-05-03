Serie A: Lazio vs Sassuolo - possible lineups, prediction

  1. Home
Published May 3rd, 2023 - 12:19 GMT
Lazio's Brazilian forward Felipe Anderson (C) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Lazio at San Siro Stadium in Milan, on April 30, 2023. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)
Lazio's Brazilian forward Felipe Anderson (C) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Lazio at San Siro Stadium in Milan, on April 30, 2023. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Lazio will be hoping to bounce back from their recent loss to Inter Milan when they host Sassuolo on Wednesday.

Match date: Wednesday, May 3
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Lazio vs Sassuolo probable lineups

  • Lazio possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Maurizio Sarri

Ivan Provedel; Manuel Lazzari, Nicolo Casale, Patric, Adam Marusic; Matias Vecino, Marcos Antonio, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile, Mattia Zaccagni.

  • Sassuolo possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Alessio Dionisi

Andrea Consigli; Jeremy Toljan, Ruan, Erlic, Rogerio; Frattesi, Obiang, Matheus Henrique; Berardi, Defrel, Lauriente.

Prediction

Lazio 3-1 Sassuolo: The Rome-based club will be too much to handle in the end for Dionisi's men as Le Aquile maintin their push to clinch second spot.

