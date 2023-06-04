Serie A: Roma vs Spezia prediction, probable lineups

AS Roma will be trying to overcome their Europa League final heartbreak when they welcome Spezio to Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening in Italy's Serie A.
Match date: Sunday, June 4
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Dacia Arena
Roma possible Xl (3-4-1-2)
Manager: Jose Mourinho
Mile Svilar; Roger Ibanez, Chris Smalling, Diego Llorente; Nicola Zalewski, Mady Camara, Edoardo Bove, Stehpan Shaarawy; Lorenzo Pellegrini; Paulo Dybala, Andrea Belotti
Spezia possible Xl (3-5-2)
Manager: Leonardo Semplici
Bartlomiej Dragowski; Przemyslaw Wisniewski, Ethan Ampadu, Dimitrios Nikolaou; Kelvin Amian, Mehdi Bourabia, Salvatore Esposito, Albin Ekdal, Arkadiusz Reca; M'Bala Nzola, Emmanuel Gyasi
Prediction
Roma 1-0 Spezia: It will not be pretty but the Giallorossi have what it takes to overcome the visitors as they end the season on a high.