Serie A: Torino vs Inter Milan prediction, possible lineups

Published June 2nd, 2023 - 05:46 GMT
Tornino's Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (L) fights for the ball with Inter Milan's Argentinian forward Lautaro Martinez (R) during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan, on September 10, 2022. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)
Tornino's Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (L) fights for the ball with Inter Milan's Argentinian forward Lautaro Martinez (R) during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan, on September 10, 2022. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)

Inter Milan travel on Saturday to take on Torino in Serie A just a week before the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City.

Match date: Saturday, June 3
Kick-off time: 16:30 (GMT)
Venue: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

Torino vs Inter Milan probable lineups

  • Torino possible Xl (3-4-2-1) 

Manager: Ivan Juric

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Koffi Djidji, Perr Schuurs, Alessandro Buongiorno; Stephane Singo, Samuele Ricci, Ivan Ilic, Ricardo Rodríguez; Aleksey Miranchuk, Nikola Vlasic; Antonio Sanabria

  • Inter possible Xl (3-5-2)

Manager: Simone Inzaghi

Samir Handanovic; Danilo D'Ambrosio, Stefan De Vrij, Francesco Acerbi; Raoul Bellanova, Nicolo Barella, Kristjan Asllani, Hakan Calhanoglu, Robin Gosens; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Prediction

Torino 1-1 Inter: Despite the visitor's current form, they will be focused on the Champions League final and could settle for a draw against a stubborn rival.

