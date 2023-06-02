Serie A: Torino vs Inter Milan prediction, possible lineups

Inter Milan travel on Saturday to take on Torino in Serie A just a week before the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City.

Match date: Saturday, June 3

Kick-off time: 16:30 (GMT)

Venue: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

Torino vs Inter Milan probable lineups

Torino possible Xl (3-4-2-1)

Manager: Ivan Juric

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Koffi Djidji, Perr Schuurs, Alessandro Buongiorno; Stephane Singo, Samuele Ricci, Ivan Ilic, Ricardo Rodríguez; Aleksey Miranchuk, Nikola Vlasic; Antonio Sanabria

Inter possible Xl (3-5-2)

Manager: Simone Inzaghi

Samir Handanovic; Danilo D'Ambrosio, Stefan De Vrij, Francesco Acerbi; Raoul Bellanova, Nicolo Barella, Kristjan Asllani, Hakan Calhanoglu, Robin Gosens; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Prediction

Torino 1-1 Inter: Despite the visitor's current form, they will be focused on the Champions League final and could settle for a draw against a stubborn rival.