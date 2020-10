Sevilla are closing in on the signing of 24-year-old Morocco winger Oussama Idrissi from AZ, according to El Desmarque.

The deal is said to be worth an initial €12 million (£11m/$14m), plus a further €3m in add-ons.

Idrissi is expected to sign a five-year deal but Sevilla may need to confirm some departures before bringing him in.