SFA, PepsiCo Partner to Realize Vision 2030 Goals

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) and PepsiCo on Sunday entered into a partnership aimed at making sports more accessible and facilitate a better quality and balanced lifestyle for people of all ages and abilities in the Kingdom.

The two-year collaboration will see both partners work toward achieving the nation’s goal of increasing participation in weekly sports by 40% by 2030.

Four key pillars — Endorse, Promote, Enable, and Activate — are at the core of the partnership, in which PepsiCo endorses the SFA’s program of sports activities through an integrated, impactful marketing and communications campaign.

This endorsement is centered on “Harek”, a new movement, spearheaded by PepsiCo in collaboration with the SFA to encourage a more active lifestyle and participation in SFA events.

“Harek”, which means “move”, has been designed with its own identity and characterizes key principles of inclusivity, longevity, inspiring action, and is rooted in local culture.

Both partners will unite to promote key events including Family Activity Days, Neighborhood League Football, and virtual fitness activity as more people are now exercising from home. The partnership has enlisted PepsiCo’s support as the Beverage & Nutrition Partner at SFA selected events, anchored around brands such as Aquafina and Quaker Oats.

Through its Gatorade brand, PepsiCo will enable grassroots players and coaches to build their sports skills, thereby supporting the development of future athletes and trainers.

The activate pillar will see PepsiCo leverage its scale and channels to raise awareness and drive thought leadership around topics of well-being, fitness, and the sports economy.

The partnership was marked with a signing event attended by SFA President Prince Khaled Bin Alwaleed Bin Talal, and officiated by SFA Managing Director Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini alongside Tamer Mosalam, Gulf & Levant Foods Vice President and Business Unit General Manager at PepsiCo.

“This partnership is a great example of how the government is working with the private sector to encourage widespread participation in sports and athletic activities,” said Miss Al-Husseini. “This is not just a step, but a leap in the right direction, setting the pace for the adoption of healthier habits.”

By working hand in hand with the SFA, Tamer Mosalam said, PepsiCo looks forward to get Saudi citizens and residents engaged in a wide variety of sport and leisure pursuits, and help the Kingdom pursue its ambition of being among the leaders in selected sports regionally and globally.”

In addition to increasing sports participation, Saudi Arabia’s bold Vision 2030 aims for sports to contribute 0.8 percent to the economy, and help create an environment that allows for 50 Olympic athletes by 2030.

Earlier in the year, PepsiCo further solidified its commitment to the Kingdom by pledging a projected SR1.6 billion investment over the next five years.