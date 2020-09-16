SFA Urges Saudis to Walk for National Day

The Sports for All Federation (SFA) is calling on people across Saudi Arabia to commit to wellness in the Kingdom by striding forward in unison. To mark Saudi National Day on Sept. 23, the SFA is inviting people to step, walk and run in honor of the country; to put their best foot forward and signal their intentions to help lead Saudi Arabia into a healthy, active and positive future.

The federation hopes to see at least 7,055 people participate in its National Day campaign, representing the 7,055 kilometers that make up the country’s land and sea borders. Every type of exercise and physical activity is allowed, so participants are welcome to share all of their workouts, from gymnastics and hiking to boxing and skating.

The number of participants will be tracked across SFA’s social media channels, with each new participant lighting up a section of the border on a virtual map of Saudi Arabia.

People of all ages and abilities from across the Kingdom’s provinces are encouraged to join the mass event to mark the 90th National Day, and are urged to share photos and videos of their participation using the hashtag “We’re Moving Forward” on Twitter and Instagram.

There are no target steps or distances for people to reach; rather, citizens and residents alike are being asked to show their patriotism through fitness and well-being. It is the latest in a long line of events, activities, challenges and campaigns launched by the SFA to encourage a more active Saudi Arabia, including “Move to Game,” which has seen people take in excess of 8 billion steps, and “Step Together” in July, during which participants ran and walked a combined distance of 44,850 kilometers.

Under the banner of the “Quality of Life” program and closely supported by the Ministry of Sports, the federation seeks to contribute to Vision 2030 by growing physical activity levels across the country, ensuring that a healthy mindset is mainstream in Saudi society, and working toward the nation’s goal of increasing participation in weekly sports to 40 percent of the population by 2030.

In Saudi Arabia, the fitness segment is expected to reach $84 million by the end of 2020, and projected to rise to $93 million by 2024, helping Vision 2030’s aim of economic diversity.