Shaikh Khalid Stresses Bahrain’s Ability to Host Mega Sports Events

Under the patronage of HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee, the World Cup Junior Men's Epee concluded in Bahrain, featuring 69 participants from 20 countries.

On the occasion, HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa said: "We are very happy to host this event which confirms Bahrain's capabilities to host big events and this will contribute to bolstering the Kingdom's position as an ideal venue for major sport competitions."

He further added: "Hosting this competition for the third consecutive year reflects Bahrain's development and advancement in the area of hosting big sport contests thanks to the support and sponsorship of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. It also an indication of the successes we have achieved in the previous two editions."

HH Shaikh Khalid praised the tremendous efforts exerted by Bahrain Fencing Association under the chairmanship of HE Shaikh Ibrahim bin Salman Al Khalifa to prepare for hosting this championship.

It's worth noting that Russia finished first and third in the event, while Italy came second.

The winners were crowned by HH Shaikh Khalid's children HH Shaikh Faisal and HH Shaikh Abdullah.

"We take this opportunity to thank HH Shaikh Khalid for sponsoring the event. HH's support and backing is a source of pride and motivation for us to give more," HE Shaikh Ibrahim bin Salman said.