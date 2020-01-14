Shane Lowry ‘Excited’ Ahead of Saudi International Golf Tournament

Self-confessed Middle East fan, Shane Lowry said he is excited to play at the Saudi International golf tournament, at the Royal Greens and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).

And the world’s number 19, who is currently defending his Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship title. said he hoped to score high in the upcoming game as he plays for the first time in the Kingdom during the tournament which runs from Jan, 30 to Feb. 2.

“It would be great to win in Saudi Arabia and start my season in a positive way as I look to achieve one of my lifelong goals to play the Ryder Cup,” the player said.

Explaining his love of the region he said the Middle East had perfect weather and pristine courses, presenting him with another reason to be excited about his pending visit to Saudi Arabia.

“A lot of the guys on tour said it was a great event in 2019 [the Saudi International] and the course was in excellent condition,” Lowry added.

The player commended the work of Saudi Golf in promoting the game in the Kingdom, which he believes will benefit the sport on the long term.

“It is great to see so many young people [in Saudi Arabia] taking up sports, whether that is golf or another sport… It will teach you to be patient but also show that work brings rewards,” Lowry said.