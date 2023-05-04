Qatar wants Mbappe at Man Utd

ALBAWABA - Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe could become a Manchester United player in the summer, according to Sport Bild.

The English club could be sold in the upcoming weeks to either Sheikh Jassim of the Qatari royal family or the INEOS group led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Qataris are planning to spend big in the transfer market if they manage to buy the club.

Mbappe currently plays at Paris Saint-Germain which is owned by Qatar and his deal runs until the summer of 2025.

A move to Old Trafford could be on the cards for the 24-year-old striker.

Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga and Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman are also being monitored by the Qataris.