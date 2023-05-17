Sheikh Jassim submits 'final' offer to buy Man Utd

  1. Home
Published May 17th, 2023 - 11:42 GMT
Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes celebrates with Manchester United's English striker Jadon Sancho after scoring his team first goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 30, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani has submitted one last 'take it or leave it' offer to buy Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail.

The Qatari sheikh has offered around €6bn to the Glazer family to settle the matter and assume full control.

He has also pledged to take care of any debts and will invest in Old Trafford and Carrington training HQ.

The Daily Mail says that Sheikh Jassim  'take it or leave it'.

The latest bid still values Manchester United below Sir Jim Ratcliffe's rival offer, who has also offered to keep Avram and Joel Glazer as minor shareholders.

Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League, a position that will grant them qualification to the Champions League.

