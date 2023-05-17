Sheikh Jassim submits 'final' offer to buy Man Utd

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani has submitted one last 'take it or leave it' offer to buy Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail.

The Qatari sheikh has offered around €6bn to the Glazer family to settle the matter and assume full control.

He has also pledged to take care of any debts and will invest in Old Trafford and Carrington training HQ.

The Daily Mail says that Sheikh Jassim 'take it or leave it'.

The latest bid still values Manchester United below Sir Jim Ratcliffe's rival offer, who has also offered to keep Avram and Joel Glazer as minor shareholders.

Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League, a position that will grant them qualification to the Champions League.