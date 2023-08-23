Sheikh Jassim wins Manchester United takeover battle

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is set to complete a deal to buy Manchester United, as per the Sun.

The Glazer family who own the club since 2005 put it for sale with a cost of £1 billion in debt servicing fees.

The full takeover is believed to be worth £6 billion and should go through within the coming months.

The Qatari royal family had been competing with British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe who tried to secure the deal.

However, Ratcliffe's bid was only for part of the Glazer family's shares and is therefore going to be rejected.

Manchester United have not had the best of starts to their Premier League season after losing 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.