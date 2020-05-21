Six Moroccans At CAF Standing Committees

Six Moroccans will represent the Kingdom at the standing committees of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the years 2020 and 2021.

President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Fouzi Lekjaa, will head the position of CAF vice-president, president of the Finances Committe and vice-president of the Committee for the management of CAF Club Licensing System, while Hamza El Hajioui will be a member of the Organizing Committee for the African Nations' Championship Commission (CHAN), CAF said on Wednesday.

Mustapha Hajji has been appointed member of the Organizing Committee for the U-17, U-20 and U23 Championships, the source pointed out, adding that Tarik Sijilmassi will be the president of the Audit Committee while Mohammed El Mokhtari has been appointed as a member of the Finances Committee.

At the Medical Committee, Morocco will be represented by Abderazzak Hifti.