Tunisia's Ons Jabeur crashed out of the French Open in the first round on Sunday, losing to Poland's 56th-ranked Magda Linette 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.

The 27-year-old sixth seed was seen as a potential champion in Paris, despite never having got past the fourth round.

Jabeur came into the event with a season-leading 17 wins on clay in 2022 and with the prestigious Madrid title under her belt.

AFP