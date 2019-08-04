Skiing Can Change Lives, Says Expert

Skiing helps to develop valuable life skills and carries plenty of physical and mental health benefits, leading experts have said.

A brand new guide reveals benefits of skiing extend far beyond spending a bit of time with family and friends, and can actually help shape you as a person as well as improving your physical shape.

The Health Benefits of Skiing, drafted by award-nominated ski agents Ski Line, breaks down all the key benefits of a ski holiday and offers hints and tips from top instructors and fitness gurus on preparing, as well as advice on how to avoid injury for first-time skiers

Lynn Mill, a former professional skier and instructor, said on behalf of Ski Line: "The lifelong skills learned just by being out in the mountain environment are priceless and many of my students have grown up to be adventurous, proactive and successful even in areas with no connection to snowsports.

“It planted life skills for them."

She added: “It clears the mind, allows people’s heads to get away from the everyday worries for a few hours and is really fun once you’re up and running. It also does wonders for your core and leg strength as well as your cardio system and proprioception.”

Neil Maclean-Martin, a ski-fitness expert of BeFitApps, says skiing can change lives “in many positive ways."

“The beauty, for many, is the amazing mountain environment and that it is so easy to push limits and conquer fears. The rush is hard to beat."

“Pushing limits can do wonders for self-confidence, satisfaction and helping you to set perhaps new unforeseen goals in all aspects of your life,” he said.

Skiing is a very active sport, and an average day on the slopes will see you burn around 3,000 calories. To put that in perspective, that’s around three times as many calories as you would burn on an average working day!

Aside from potential weight loss, working out at altitude and the physical exertion of speeding down the slopes will leave you much fitter than when you started, with the lower body, in particular, undergoing a strenuous workout.

But the mental benefits might be the most revealing aspect, with a survey from BMC showing that not only did 99 per cent of skiers claim to have a higher fitness level than their peers, but 93 per cent were reported to be freed from depression.

The slopes can be an ideal place to let go of the tensions of home life and experience an adrenaline rush, while it can also help you get to know your body better.

