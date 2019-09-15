Snixer Sports Denies ACB Corruption Allegations

Indian’s sport events management company Snixer Sports has rejected corruption related allegations against it leveled by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in connection with the Afghanistan Premier League (APL).

The Afghanistan Cricket Board today terminated the Afghanistan Premier League Sanction and Commercial Rights Agreement with Snixer Sports and postponed season II of the league to next year.

The failure by Snixer Sports to pay the complete rights fees of the first edition as per the fees and payment schedule of the agreement is among the reasons for termination of the agreement.

The ACB also wrote to Attorney General’s Office to fully investigate the administrative allegations of corruption in the league.

The second season of the Afghanistan Premier League has been postponed to next year and a tender will be duly issued for sanction and commercial rights of the league.

The first edition of APL was held in October 2018 in Sharjah UAE and Balkh Legends emerged the Champions.

The contract to organize the first edition was awarded to the Indian Snixer Sports Company.

The company rejected the allegations through a statement on its Facebook page and said: “We deny any/all allegations labeled against us by Afghanistan Cricket Board over Afghanistan Premier League. We want to place it on record that there had been no material breach by us.”

“The allegations over questionable "integrity" by ACB with respect to ICC, ACU are defamatory, false and fabricated set of facts. Snixer Sports had always been committed towards the success of Afghanistan Premier League and shall continue doing so in the best interest of the sporting spirit of Afghanistan.”

The company condemned what it called arbitrary and discretionary act by Afghanistan Cricket Board, the statement said.

Earlier, Pajhwok Afghan News received some documents through which the World Cricket Body pointed out 10 vulnerable areas to the APL and demanded investigation.