Sofyan Amrabat rejects Saudi offers to seal Man Utd move

Published August 2nd, 2023 - 01:03 GMT
Morocco's midfielder #04 Sofyan Amrabat reacts to his team's defeat in the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Morocco at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 14, 2022. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)
Fiorentina star Soyfan Amrabat is only interested in sealing a move to Manchester United this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. 

However, the English giants are yet to present a formal bid for the 26-year-old.

The Morocco international has expressed his desire to leave Fiorentina one year before the end of his deal, and reportedly turned down several offers from Saudi Arabia as he only has eyes for the Red Devils.

United are trying to offload Donny van de Beek who is being courted by Real Sociedad.

The Dutch star's sale should provide the necessary funds that would be steered towards finalizing Amrabat's transfer.

The Viola have set an asking price of £30 million for the Moroccan midfielder.

